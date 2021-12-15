Mak starts evaluating e-learning in universities

An e-learning hub at Uganda Christian University (UCU). PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • The project is among those funded by the government under Research and Innovations Fund (RIF) at Makerere.

Makerere University has embarked on research to evaluate E-learning system in higher institutions of learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.