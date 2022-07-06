Make research-based submissions, Speaker Among tell MPs

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has appealed to MPs to always use their free time to research on issues that affect the people they represent in a bid to improve quality of debate in the House.

‘’I implore all of you to make research-based submissions in committees and on the floor that will help guide on next course of action. This business of just standing to speak for the record must stop,’’ she said during the second session of the 11th Parliament.

Among also urged members to embrace consultative leadership as a way of building relationships not only with at their constituents but also with colleagues.

MPs pictured during plenary session

“Consultative leadership is a key ingredient in our pursuit for a people centered Parliament,’’ she added.

Her remarks come weeks after Parliament last month organized a training seminar held under the theme: “Transformed, Independent and People-centered Parliament,” which was organized to, among others, register three core targets; Parliament and constitutional governance, parliamentary procedure, practices and processes.

According to Ms Among, the session was also meant to sharpen oratory skills of the 529 lawmakers, improve their debating abilities and polish their decorum both within the August House and outside the precincts of Parliament.

‘’We have scenarios where we send MPs to go and represent the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Clerk [to Parliament] and somebody cannot express himself or herself. But by the end of this workshop, we should be having very good members of Parliament who can articulate himself anywhere, whether internationally or locally.’’ The statement read in part.

Parliament will today reconvene at 2pm for the fourth sitting which will be chaired by Ms Among.