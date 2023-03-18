Makerere awards its former leaders

Makerere University on Friday awarded its former leaders in recognition of their firm foundation, wisdom and abilities that have made the University see the next century.

The leaders recognized include; former chancellors, former Chairpersons of the Council, former Vice-Chairpersons of the Council, former Vice Chancellors and former Deputy Vice Chancellors.

The leaders were given certificates of service and souvenir gifts.

The chairperson of the University Council, Ms Lorna Magara applauded all the leaders for their contribution towards building the next future in 100 years of Makerere.

“Today’s celebration is also meant to bring to remembrance the contributions of those who selflessly served Makerere but have since completed this earthly race. It is our humble gesture as the current leadership of this great institution to demonstrate that we remember and sincerely appreciate their respective contributions and influence long after their departure,” she said.

Ms Magara added that as the university embarks on a second century, the institution’s ambitions and plans must continue to reflect the selflessness and diligent service that characterized its founding.

“As rightly stated by our strategic plan for 2020 – 2030, our efforts should be aimed at consolidating Makerere’s position as the global knowledge hub at the heart of Africa,” she said.

The Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe appreciated the contribution and sacrifices of all former leaders who have made Makerere one of the best universities in the world.

“Makerere has been part of Uganda’s rough history, in fact, she has been the face of that history in many ways. If we are proud of Makerere as one of the best universities not only in Africa but in the entire world. If Makerere is considered the top black university on earth, there are people who have played a role in making this history,” he said.

In his keynote address, the former Chairperson of Makerere University Council, Mr Mathew Rukikaire tasked the university management to spearhead and establish a centre dealing with the Sub-Sahara region-related problems such as population growth among others.

“According to the current population in Africa, by 2050 Uganda will double its population from 45 million to 90 million, and the same to Kenya from 50 million to 90 Million. With this kind of population that Africa is witnessing, we can either become the largest slum and most politically unstable region in the world affected by hunger, diseases, wars, and massive immigration to other continents,” he noted.