Makerere dons trained to fight moral decadence

Thirty-eight senior lecturers from Makerere University have undergone a five-day training in Jinja City to fight moral decadence, including sexual immorality, drug abuse, corruption and HIV/Aids, which is on rise.

The lecturers, mainly PhD holders, have been equipped with skills to fight the aforementioned vices courtesy of the Office of the First Lady, Janet Museveni, in partnership with the Life Ministry and Global Leadership Summit, both civil society organisations.

The state minister for trade, industry and cooperatives, Mr David Bahati, who represented Ms Janet Museveni, said the lecturers were chosen because they are always interfacing with the youths who are susceptible to moral decadence.

“The First Lady started this emerging leaders’ curriculum and teachers’ training to address some of the immoral issues we face in the country, especially among youth, and Makerere lecturers have been selected first since most of the time they are with the youth,” Mr Bahati said on Friday.

Mr Bahati further explained that all lecturers in other universities will also be trained, adding that Makerere University lecturers are expected to use the knowledge acquired to shape their students’ morals and return the University’s legacy.

The Principal of the College of Natural Sciences at Makerere University, Prof Winston Tumps Ireeta, who represented the Vice Chancellor, said the government took the “right decision” to train them since they can easily chip in such information as they handle students in lecture rooms.

According to Prof Ireeta, the training will allow the lecturers to change their morals and eliminate allegations of sexual harassment, including sex for marks, which have plagued higher institutions of learning.

Prof Ireeta, however, says University policies are very clear on this matter, specifying that any culprit is terminated.

Bishop Joshua Lwere, the chairperson of Global Leaders’ Summit and former overseer of the Pentecostal Churches in Uganda, described the lecturers’ reception of the training as “good”, adding that they are committed to helping in fighting the emerging issues of unethical conduct and immorality in the country.