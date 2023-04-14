Makerere e-voting system locks out freshers as police, army deploy

Several first year students at Makerere University main campus were blocked from voting in the ongoing virtual guild elections.

The online system of voting at the university was first adopted in 2020 and also used in 2021 during Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the death of one Betungura Bewatte, a second year Bachelor’s of law student of Uganda Christian University (UCU) who was stabbed during 2022 Makerere University’s guild election in July 2022, the university council drafted a new students' guild statute 2022, in which all physically voting and election activities were suspended indefinitely.

Mr Alfred Kyaze, a first year student from the college of Social sciences, said he could not access the system during the Friday voting exercise.

Police and the army have deployed at @Makerere as students vote for their new guild leadership online. #MonitorUpdates

📸 @DorianL001 pic.twitter.com/U5tAcDTp6O — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 14, 2023

“I started to try voting at 9am and now it's two hours past but I have failed to vote for my candidates. Whenever I try to login in, the system rejects my details," Mr Kyaze said in an interview with this publication.

Mr Duncan Kigenyi, the aspiring Guild representative councilor at the school of Business said, “ This problem is general. It’s affected all the colleges. I have been helping year ones since morning but none has succeeded."

Ms Olivia Nakato Nabatanzi, a second year student from the college of Business Management, also added that the system had many glitches which are as a result of poor internet network connection.

“This is my second time to vote but nothing has changed from what happened in the previous elections. The system is really down and frustrating. For me to successfully vote, I had to make eight attempts," Ms Nabatanzi said.

Students at the university’s Jinja campus also said they were facing challenges using the new technology as they couldn’t access their webmail.

Mr Mata Rugambwa, an aspiring GRC at the college of Engineers, said they lost direct contact with their voters due to the new voting process.

“You find most of the students are voting for Guild president because they are popular but when it comes to us, they just vote for whoever approached them immediately," Mr Rugambwa said.

When this publication contacted, Mr Levi Tshilumba, the chairperson of the Electoral commission, he said all students who have complaints should report to the tallying center for assistance.

However, police and the army deployed heavily around the tallying center, with several students claiming they had been denied access.

Students of @Makerere, Jinja Campus cast their votes online as the university elects her 89th guild leadership. 9 students are vying for guild presidency in the race that attracted several others in different elective positions for colleges and halls of residence.#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/jGB4tOHXcV — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 14, 2023