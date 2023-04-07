Nawangwe suspends two students, hall custodian over guild debate

Two Makerere University students and a custodian of one of the student halls have been suspended from the institution over an unauthorized guild presidential campaign debate which resulted into a scuffle that left another student hospitalised.

Robert Sserunjogi, a student from the college of Natural Sciences is said to have been beaten into comma by unknown students at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday night before he was admitted at the university hospital.

Isaac Byaruhanga, a student of Medicine and Surgery and his colleague Arnold Muganga, a student of Arts, Drama and Music as well as Mr Xavier Dhubanji, the custodian of Mitchell Hall have been suspended, according to a letter signed by the university vice chancellor, Barnabas Nawangwe.

In the April 6 letter, Prof Nawangwe accused the two students of being behind the April 5 chaotic guild presidential debate which is allegedly contrary to the university rules and regulations.

“By the authority of section 6 (1) (d) of the said Makerere University students regulations, I hereby suspend you from Makerere University with immediate effect until further notice,” Prof Nawangwe’s letter reads in part.

Hall custodian interdicted

Prof Nawangwe also issued an interdiction letter to Mr Dhubanji from the university services basing on reports from the chief police office and Mitchell hall administration.

He noted that by the time the incident happened, Mr Dhubanji for allegedly being absent from duty without permission.

“In order to ensure safety and security of the students, staff and property of the university community, especially at Mitchell Hall, I hereby interdict you from University services with immediate effect,” Prof Nawangwe’s letter reads in parts.

The two students and custodian are prohibited from accessing the university premises and will be invited to appear before the disciplinary committees for questioning on a date to be communicated in due course.

Prof Nawangwe said the custodian will be entitled to half monthly salary during the interdiction period.

The vice chancellor also directed the chief security officer to ensure that the three vacate the university premises before 5pm (on April 5) in order to commence the investigations into the allegations.

Guild aspirants suspended

Nawangwe's suspension letter comes after the chairperson of the students’ electoral commission disqualified two guild presidential aspirants from the race on allegations of holding an illegal electoral debate.

The two candidates are Ms Margret Nattabi and Mr Sulaiman Namwoza, who allegedly participated in the said unauthorized debate at Mitchell Hall.

In his April 6 letter, the electoral commission chairperson, Mr Levi Tshilumba said both aspirants admitted taking part in the Kimeza meeting which is contrary to Section 10 (b) of the new students’ guild statute, 2022 and Article 67 (1) (b) of the Makerere students’ guild constitution, 2022.

The two disqualified candidates are National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters who wanted to contest on the same ticket but the party endorsed Nattabi before Namwoza decided to vie as an independent candidate.

Last year, physical campaigns were suspended following a July 14 incident in which one Betungura Bewatte, a second year law student, was stabbed to death in a scuffle between two opposing camps.

Suspensions

In February last year, Prof Nawangwe suspended 12 students for protesting online teaching programme. In the same month, he suspended two more students on allegations of vandalizing the university property.

In August last year, Prof Nawangwe also suspended a student for allegedly organizing an online meeting with colleagues and aspiring student leaders, whose resolutions he said tantamount to misinforming fellow students.