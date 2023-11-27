Makerere grants amnesty to de-registered students

Makerere University has pardoned thousands of its Masters’ and PhD students who were deregistered after failing to complete their academic programmes within the stipulated period.

In a November 9 letter addressed to the institution’s director of the directorate of research and graduate training, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the vice chancellor, called for the reinstatement of all the affected students on the recommendation of the college principals.

The decision comes after Prof Nawangwe received several complaints that the directorate was rejecting the reinstatement of graduate students who have overstayed on a programme.

“Please note that the Senate agreed to give a general amnesty to all students provided they show willingness to complete their studies in good time...This was in the spirit of supporting the strategy of a research-led university,” Prof Nawangwe’s letter reads in part.

At the weekend, Prof Nawangwe told this publication that principals, deans and heads of department will be in charge of determining the credibility of applications for reinstatement.

A registered graduate student, who intends to withdraw from the university, must apply and be given permission by the principal of the college or dean where he or she belongs. This student then would also be allowed a maximum of two withdrawals in an academic programme.

A programme of two years of duration has a maximum of four years within which a student can withdraw and complete and a programme of three years has a maximum of five years.