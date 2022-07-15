Makerere bans physical guild elections after student's death

Makerere University Council has banned physical guild elections at the institution following the death of a student in a scuffle during campaigns for guild elections which were scheduled to take place today.

"Any future elections shall be virtual," reads in part the statement from the university council signed by the chairperson, Lorna Magara and the secretary Yusuf Kirunda.

Other resolutions from the Friday emergency meeting that was held at the Rotary Peace Centre include:

1) To condemn the violence that characterised the electoral process for the 88th Students Guild leadership.

2) To terminate the electoral process of the 88'h Students Guild leadership.

3) That the Makerere University Students Guild and Senior Common Room, including the Caretaker Government and all Guild leadership structures, are suspended henceforth.

4) To ban all brigades and any other unauthorised groups or organisations at the University with immediate effect, and

5) To appoint a Select Committee to review the Students Guild operations, among others

"The Council reassures the public of the University's commitment to enforcing discipline and guaranteeing the security of students, staff and other University stakeholders," the statement concludes.

Betungura Bewatte, a second-year law student at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Kampala Campus in Mengo was late Thursday night stubbed to death in a clash during last-minute campaigns.

Police and witnesses said an altercation broke out between supporters of the leading Guild presidential candidate, National Unity Platform’s Lawrence Alionzi, alias Dangote, and Justus Tukamushaba of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

The heated race in which Alionzi was the biggest crowd puller had attracted up to sixteen contenders, including the ruling National Resistance Movement’s Ibra Hussein.

Detectives are investigating how he was involved in the campaigns of another university and caught in the melee.

Bewatte’s final WhatsApp status update appeared to suggest he was a supporter of FDC’s Tukamushaba, and was on campus to drum up support for him.