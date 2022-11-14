Makerere starts search for new council members

Makerere University has written to different constituencies to nominate people to represent them in the next University Council as the term for the current members expires next month.

“The term of office for the current council ends on December 18 and we have written to all constituencies to nominate new representatives. Each council serves for four years. The term of office for the chair is renewable two times and the council members have no term limits provided their institutions continue sending them,” Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the Vice Chancellor, told this publication yesterday.

Prof Nawangwe said the constituencies include Makerere University Academic Staff Association, Makerere University Administrative Staff Association, National Union for Persons with Disabilities, ministries of Finance, Education, and ICT, Kampala Capital City Authority and the Students’ Guild.

The council should be constituted by 24 members, including the Vice Chancellor and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, and it is during the first meeting of the new council that they elect the chairperson.

Meanwhile, last Friday, the outgoing University Council celebrated its end of term, an event that coincided with the birthday of Prof Ezra Suruma, the university Chancellor.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, who was the chief guest, said he was resigning his Council position to avoid a conflict of interest.

“I am not seeking another term. I am conflicted if I preside over a parliamentary session where we have to discuss an issue of Makerere, I have to declare a conflict of interest, if you set me free, I just want to focus on supporting Makerere,” Mr Tayebwa said.

He added that the university should have an influence on policy and sign a memorandum of understanding with Parliament to support them at committee level by providing experts to review Bills.