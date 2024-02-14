Makerere student detained over rape

A 23-year-old student of Makerere University is in police custody following his arrest on allegations of rape.

The suspect, a fourth year Engineering student is accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old female colleague from Metropolitan International University, Kampala campus.

The suspect is said to have committed the offence at Makerere’s University Hall of residence on February 4, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

The victim, a student of Bachelor’s degree in tourism was reportedly referred to the Makerere student by her roommate, for guidance on how to pursue internship at Entebbe Airport.

“The accused allegedly raped the girl from one of the halls," he said.

It is alleged that when the victim first contacted the suspect, he insisted that they meet on February 4 at 4pm at Makerere University Hall where he resides.

The accused is said to have taken the victim to his room and explained to her all the procedures of applying for internship at the airport. But as the victim excused herself to leave the room, he reportedly reached for the door and locked it before pushing her on his bed.

The victim told police that the suspect covered her face with a pillow to soundproof her alarm before sexually assaulting her.

The following day (February 5) the victim and her roommate reported a case of rape at Makerere police station.

“Samples were picked and submitted to the Government Analytical Laboratory as we investigate a case of rape against the suspect," ASP Owoyesigyire said.