Policeman on the run over raping suspect in detention 

Police in Jinja District are hunting for a colleague who allegedly raped a female suspect in her cell.

Kiira region police spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said the suspect is attached to Namaganga police post in Busedde sub-county, Jinja District.

"It is true we are hunting for our own officer who allegedly raped a suspect in cell. His action is not only against the law, but also a shame to the institution,’’ Mr Mubi said on Monday.

According to Mr Mubi, the suspect took advantage of his house's proximity to the cells to rape the victim on Sunday night.

The victim, Mr Mubi said, had been arrested on charges of child neglect filed by her husband but the couple settled the matter before the victim secured police bond and returned home.

Mr Mubi explained that shortly after returning home, the victim narrated her ordeal to the husband, who filed a formal complaint with police at Busedde sub-county headquarters, triggering the hunt for the suspect.

Similar cases in the past

This comes just months after another police officer was in October 2023 dismissed from the Force on allagations of scandalous behavour after he allegedly raped a 30-year-old housewife whyo had gone to Namusita police post in Buyende District to report a case of domestic violence.

The victim, a resident of Kalambo village, Ndolwe sub-county is said to have been violated in Nakabira police barracks on October 12 by the in-charge CID at Namusita police post in Buyende District, D/IP Godfrey Balikowa.

In April 2018, residents of Abim District asked the police authorities to arrest officers they accused of raping and defiling female suspects in cells. The residents threatened to stage protests if the police failed to take action against the errant officers.

The then Abim resident district commissioner, Mr Hashaka Mpimbaza, confirmed having received several complaints from the locals, including one about a police officer impregnating a teenage girl, who had since been dismissed from Alerek Senior Secondary School.

In march 2018, police in Mbale District arrested a police officer attached to Sukari Police Booth in Namakwekwe Ward, Northern Division on charges of raping a suspect in custody.

The suspect was identified as Joel Magombe, 37.

Father defiles daughter

In another development, Mr Mubi said police have arrested a 35-year-old man in Jinja city for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old daughter.

He identified the suspect as a resident of Katende Triangle zone in Jinja North Division.