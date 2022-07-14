Makerere suspends guild elections after student stabbed to death

Makerere University council has suspended the election of students’ guild leadership following the death of a student who was stabbed in a scuffle between supporters of warring political parties.

The university council chairperson, Ms Lorna Magara in a Thursday evening letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe and copied to the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, her deputy Thomas Tayebwa and the First Lady, Janet Museveni who doubles as the Minister of Education and Sports, among other key stakeholders, said the elections for the 88th Makerere university students’ guild leadership were suspended indefinitely due to the violent events that had reportedly characterized the electoral campaigns.

“Makerere university council is appalled by the violent events that have characterized the electoral campaigns for the 88th Students Guild leadership, which resulted in the loss of the life of one of the young people participating in the campaign activities. The University Management and Council have repeatedly raised concerns about the persistent cases of indiscipline and violent altercations among members of the Students Guild and the Students Senior Common Room, which often resulted in damage to University property and injury to University Students and staff. Management and the Council have repeatedly engaged the Student leaders at the Guild and SCR levels to address the violent behaviour, but the engagements have not yielded any improvements,” Ms Magara said.

FDC's Justus Tukamushaba (centre) and his supporters during campaigns

According to her, the suspension includes the guild care taker government and the students common room.

“Management shall investigate all cases of violence in the electoral campaigns for the 88th Students Guild leadership and report to the Council for appropriate action,” she said before adding that the Council will convene in an emergency meeting on Friday, July 15, 2022 to consider further actions to address student indiscipline and violence at the University.

Ms Magara’s letter was prompted by the death of one of the students who was reportedly stabbed with a broken bottle during an alleged scuffle between supporters of opposition parties, the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

The student identified by colleagues as Michael Betungura Bewatte died at around 8pm during the final political campaigns ahead of the guild elections that had been scheduled to take place on Friday.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to this publication said that a scuffle ensued between supporters of the NUP camp led by their guild candidate Lawrence Alionzi alias Dangote and FDC camp led by their candidate Justus Tukamushaba after supporters of the latter attempted to force their way through the entrance to the university Rugby Grounds where the NUP candidate was holding his last rally.

Musician Eddy Kenzo (right) performs at one of the political rallies of NRM's Hussein Ibra (left)

"We had gathered at the Rugby Grounds to listen to Dangote when supporters of the FDC candidate tried to force their way in. They started pelting stones and broken beer bottles at us. Police intervened and fired teargas forcing students to flee. Several students, including myself were injured,” Ms Lillian Ayot told this reporter.

Another student, Ronald Amanya said he saw someone stab a colleague with a broken bottle before he (victim) started bleeding profusely from the neck.

"This boy was in the NUP camp but he kept exchanging words with some people from the FDC camp. Someone emerged from the crowd and stabbed him with a broken bottle in the neck and disappeared into the crowd,” he said.

The victim who was bleeding profusely is said to have run to Nsibirwa hall bathrooms to clean the blood but it was too late.

"We tied a cloth around his neck but it couldn't help. We had to rush him to the University hospital but he had lost a lot of blood. He was pronounced dead moments after we arrived at the hospital,” he added.

Photos and video footages seen by this reporter showed a pool of blood on the floor of the bathroom where the victim is said to have tried to clean himself before he passed out and was rushed to the health facility. More gruesome photos also showed the victims face covered in blood as he lay on a bed at the health facility.