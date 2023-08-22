Malaria: Lango records 232,000 cases in 2 months

Authorities are concerned that at least 232,594 cases of malaria have been registered in Lango Sub-region in three months.

Data obtained from health centres in the districts of Lira, Kole, Oyam, Dokolo, Apac, Kwania, Otuke, Amolatar, Alebtong and Lira City shows that the sub-region experienced an upsurge in malaria transmission in April and June this year.

Around this period, mosquito breeding had reportedly shot up following a downpour.

The data, released two weeks ago, shows that the malaria test positivity rate varies from district to district. For instance, 72 out of 100 people tested for malaria in Otuke, had malaria.

The positivity rate in Lira was at 68 percent, Alebtong 66 percent, Dokolo 62 percent, Oyam 62 percent, Kole 59 percent, Apac 58 percent, Amolatar 56 percent, Kwania 51 percent and Lira City 28 percent.

Number of cases

Oyam registered 42,874 cases followed by Dokolo with 33,673 cases. Amolatar had 26,228 cases, Apac 25,648 cases, Alebtong 25,292 cases, Lira 19,233 cases, Kole 17,852 cases, Otuke 15,604, Lira City 13,597 cases and Kwania 12,593 cases.

“In Lira, when you test 100 people, you will find 68 of them have malaria,” Lira District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Patrick Buchan Ocen, said as he released the results in Lira City on August 10.

He added: “What does it tell us? …the burden of malaria is high in the Lango Sub-region.”

According to Dr Ocen, malaria was the leading cause of outpatient attendance in Lango, further confirming that 232,594 patients were attended to in outpatient clinics across the sub-region.

“Malaria was followed by pneumonia, about 24,000 cases and road traffic injuries. 10,286 patients went to the facilities because they had injuries due to road use,” the DHO said.

“For children under five years, you realise that malaria is the leading cause of outpatient attendance. When you go to an outpatient clinic, you would find that malaria forms the majority of cases that have taken those children there,” Dr Ocen added.

In the quarter under review, 11,183 children under five years were attended to in health facilities in the Lango Sub-region.

Ms Molly Ajok, a resident of Ajal Village, Apoi Sub-county in Apac, said several health facilities in the district had run out of antimalarial drugs.

“My children fell sick and they were diagnosed with malaria at Wansolo Health Centre II but the health workers at the facility told me that the medicines are not available, so I should go and buy drugs from outside,” she said.

“So, I went back home, sold one goat and raised some money that enabled me to take them to a private facility,” the 36-year-old mother added.

Ms Harriet Akello, a resident of Cuk-Ebange Cell, Lango Central Parish in Lira City, said her son, aged three, developed an illness last week and vomited throughout the night.

“I could not transport him at night. We took him to a nearby clinic in the morning where he tested positive for malaria,” she said.

Ms Akello said she spent Shs45, 000 on treating her son’s illness.

Mr Rogers Akena, a resident of Oparamo Village in Akokoro Sub-county in Apac, said the government should increase funding to the health sector.

“Many poor people are suffering from diseases in the villages and when they go to the nearest government health facilities, they are not given medication and in the end, they sell food in their stores or animals to seek medication. Some are selling land yet we are paying taxes to the government,” he said.