Man, 18, pursues farming career despite disability





While many able-bodied youth disregard farming as a profession, Edward Musisi Mbowa, whose limbs were amputated at the age of two, is pursuing a farming course to realise his childhood dream.

Mbowa enrolled for a certificate in Community Agriculture after completing his Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) last year.

His parents and guardians tried to discourage him from farming, possibly because they cared and did not want him to hurt his body.

But because of the family’s quest for a life breakthrough through farming, Mbowa got passionate with the hoe and would at times clear the bushes around home. He would also feed goats.

“At times, my parents could not understand where I got the stamina do work from. They at times got annoyed if they found me holding a hoe. The neighbours would also discourage me from digging,” Mbowa, now 18, and pursuing the course at St John Paul Technical Institute in Nakasongola District, says.

Growing up at Bukunjja Village, Ssi Sub-county in Buikwe District, Mbowa who hails from a humble background, wants to be a farmer with a difference.

The history of his physical condition dates back to his birth, which later led to the amputation. His mother died when he was just one year and the father could not afford a wheelchair.

Livelihood

The parents and siblings spent much of their family time in the garden, which made Mbowa to admire farming because its was a source of livelihood for the family.

The money from the garden would, however, only cater for the school fees for a few of his siblings.

“I could help take the goats for feeding and dig around the family compound. But when some Christians visited our home, they learnt of my inability to go to school. A good samaritan offered to sponsor my primary education,” he says.

Mbowa’s luck fell on the hands of the Little Sisters of St Francis Nkokonjeru in Buikwe District.

“The sisters promised to sponsor my Primary education after convincing my father that I should go and stay with them. But because I liked farming and looking after the goats, the nuns allowed me to always visit their poultry and goats farm,” he says.

Mbowa’s passion for farming kept growing. He would attend to animals at the farm in Nkokonjeru, Buikwe District. The nuns were not surprised when he chose a farming career after results for PLE were released.

“The nuns tried to convince me to join a senior secondary school, but my heart wanted farming. I boldly told them that I would be very comfortable if they found a vacancy for me at a farm training institute. This is how I ended up at St John Paul Technical Institute ,” he says.

Challenges

Mbowa says because of the nature of his lower limbs, he is unable to put on some of the protective garden gear.

“The gumboots helps me manoeuvre through the bushes and ensure that I don’t get injured. I have tried to improvise more material to help me move safely in the gardens,” he says.

Mbowa wants to gain farming knowledge and expertise and possibly help the community as an extension worker. He also dreams of owning a model farm where people can learn good farming practices.

“I believe if God blesses me with a piece of land after qualifying from the institute, I will be a model farmer. I also want to extend the good farming practices to my community,” he says.