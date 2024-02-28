Man accused of defiling three own children remanded

A 47-year-old man who is accused of defiling his three biological children has been remanded to Kirinya Prison in Jinja City.

Umar Muwaya, a resident of Mafubira village in Jinja City, who is accused of defiling his three children aged 14, 13 and a 10 years was remanded by the Jinja High Court Judge Dr Winniefred Nabisinde on Tuesday, after he pleaded not guilty to the three counts of aggravated defilement.

Muwaya was arrested in 2020 after family members learnt about his acts and reported the matter to area local councils and later to the police.

Prosecution led by Shallotte Kamwime, told the court that Muwaya committed the offence after his wife divorced him, leaving the children under his care.

“The Accused was living with the victims in a one-room house and whenever he could come back home drunk, he could defile the children and warn them never to tell anyone about the act,” she told the court.

In his defence, the accused blamed his sister-in-law and other relatives of the victims for influencing his children to make the allegations against him.

“When my wife divorced me after we developed irreconcilable differences, one of my sisters-in-law tried to lure me into love but I refused. This angered her and vowed to punish me. She then coached my children to frame me that I defiled them,” Mr Muwaya told the court.

But when the prosecution, who said the three victims had given sworn evidence, asked the accused whether he had misunderstandings with his children, Muwaya said he enjoyed a good relationship with them.

The judge adjourned the case to March 1 for further hearing.