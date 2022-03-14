Man accuses soldiers of encroaching on his land

A man in Kitala, Wakiso District, has petitioned the Attorney General (AG) accusing Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldiers of encroaching and blocking him from utilising his land.

Mr Frank Ssenkwaju Matovu alleges that soldiers who reside in a military detach that neighbours his land have trespassed on it without his consent.

Through his lawyers of Sanywa, Wabwire and Company Advocates, Mr Matovu asked the Attorney General to prevail over the soldiers to vacate his land.

The land in dispute is on Block 425 at Kitala in Wakiso.

“…advise the UPDF soldiers who are illegally occupying my land to vacate it. Should you fail, I will seek redress from courts of law,” reads in part the March 10 petition.

Mr Matovu claims that he purchased the land on three separate land titles from Christopher Musisi, Bernard Kiwanuka, and Diana Birungi.

Army response

Defence and army spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye said the land belongs to the army.

“That is our land and I personally know it since 1993 because we had a political school there and when the school closed, people took advantage and created titles,” Brig Kulayigye said at the weekend.

The petition followed a March 7 letter in which the Land’s ministry through the Wakiso zonal office directed the boundary opening and surveying of the land in regard to Mr Matovu’s claims.

The ministry’s senior staff surveyor at Wakiso zonal office, Mr Stephen Ndegeya, approved Survey Tech Solutions Ltd to undertake the work and report back to his office.