Man accuses soldiers of encroaching on his land

Defence and army spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye said the land belongs to the army.

By  Juliet Kigongo

A man in Kitala, Wakiso District, has petitioned the Attorney General (AG) accusing Uganda People’s Defence Forces soldiers of encroaching and blocking him from utilising his land.
Mr Frank Ssenkwaju Matovu alleges that soldiers who reside in a military detach that neighbours his land have trespassed on it without his consent.
Through his lawyers of Sanywa, Wabwire and Company Advocates, Mr Matovu asked the Attorney General to prevail over the soldiers to vacate his land.
The land in dispute is on Block 425 at Kitala in Wakiso.

