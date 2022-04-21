Man arrested with fake police warrant card after attempting to steal motorcycle

Police in Kampala have arrested a man on charges of impersonation after he was allegedly found in possession of a fake police warrant card reading D/AIP Byaruhanga Sulaiman and attempting to steal a motorcycle from a boda boda rider.

It is alleged that at around midnight on April 19, 2022, Sulaiman Mkanda who was on a motorcycle being ridden by another man stopped an oncoming motorcycle at Namungona Zone, pulled out a fake police warrant card to prove to the rider that he was a police officer and begun questioning him why he was speeding.

“The rider identified as Abdul Bukenya was shaken and allowed Mkanda to remove the ignition Key. However, in the process, our patrollers led by Oc Namungona arrived and Mkanda threw away the warrant card plus the ignition key and took off. The patrollers pursued and arrested him after a serious struggle,” said Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire.

The suspect was taken to Old Kampala Police station where he is currently detained.

“We have preferred charges of impersonating a police officer and that of theft of a motorcycle on the suspect. Relevant statements have been recorded and the suspect will be arraigned in courts of law as soon as Possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Owoyesigyire also said there are several reports where victims have alleged that non-uniformed officers have previously disappeared with their motorcycles upon impounding them.

"We are also looking into other many allegations where victims have come out to allege that officers not in uniform have previously disappeared with their Motorcycles upon impounding them,” Mr Owoyesigyire added.

READ MORE