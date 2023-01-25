Man claims body of Kawempe apartment fire suspect’s boyfriend

Police have taken blood samples for DNA paternity testing after a man claimed the body of the man who died in the Kawempe fire two weeks ago.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, said the male victim, previously identified as Kajumba, was aged 25 and a resident of Bweyogerere, Wakiso District.

He died in the inferno together with Patricia Arinda, 24, at his girlfriend Ms Susan Kaitesi’s home on January 12 at Jinja Karoli Kawempe Zone ‘A’ Ward in Nabweru Kawempe Division Kampala District.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the victim has now been identified as Ivan Lukonge. But his body is still at City Mortuary at Mulago in Kampala pending DNA paternity results of Mr Stephen Kamoga.

He said Mr Kamoga showed up at the mortuary last week to claim Lukonge’s body.

“As the investigations continue, Mr Kamoga identified Ivan as his son, but we have not handed over the body to him for burial, because we have taken DNA samples from him and we are still waiting for the results,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Ms Kaitesi was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze her apartment, killing Lukonge and Arinda, her cousin.

Mr Owoyesigyire said Ms Kaitesi is still in police custody on holding charges of murder as investigations continue.

Progress of investigations

Investigators from the police fire brigade, scene of crime officers, officials from the National Building Review Board, Umeme, and other stakeholders picked samples from the crime scene and they were taken to Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya and the Police Forensic Department to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the police forensic team examined the door lock and it was established that it was not locked and now suspect that the two victims were intoxicated.

“We found the two bodies in the corner of the room, they didn’t fight for their lives against fire, that’s why the investigators have ruled out fire,” he said.

He said the actual source of the fire was found to be between the bedroom door and the bathroom, all bedroom sockets and switches were off and those in the sitting room were found intact.