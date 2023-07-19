Man commits suicide after failing to heal

A man who had been bedridden for some time has taken his own life after his treatment failed to yield positive results. The incident occurred in Busikwe Cell, Kaderuna Parish, Kachomo Town Council in Budaka District.

The deceased has been identified as Mr Loko Yolonimu.

“The Territorial police in Budaka district is investigating circumstances under which a male adult committed suicide. The facts gathered indicate that the deceased has been sick and was living alone at his home, and sometimes with his grandson, Boniface Mulekwa,”the Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso said on July 19.

She added, "It is alleged that prior to his death, he had told his grandson that people had spent a lot of money on his treatment and that he did not want them to keep on spending for him. He even went inside the house to sleep. The grandson was unaware of the time the deceased left the house to commit suicide, as he was asleep. He only discovered the incident this morning when he woke up and found the body hanging from a mango tree in their compound."

The body was retrieved and taken to Mbale City mortuary for a postmortem examination as further inquiries continue.