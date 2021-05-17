Man commits suicide after killing son, wounding daughter

By Joseph Okapesi More by this Author

In a horrifying incident, a 35 year old man has killed his son and wounded his daughter- thereafter committing suicide, police has said.

The incident that has since left residents in a sombre mood occurred on May 15 after the deceased, John Obbo, a resident of Mbula village, Petta Sub County, Tororo district- went on rampage and hacked his two-year old son, Michael Ochieng, who died instantly.

Obbo also wounded his four- year old daughter and later hanged himself on a mango tree.

According to the District Police Commander, Superintendent of police Rogers Chebene, the deceased committed suicide in fear that he was going to be harmed by an angry mob that had gathered to prevent disaster after he’d threatened to kill his entire family members.

The DPC said the deceased could have acted out of stress arising from a divorce he had with his wife which left him unhappy.

"We as police we condemn the incident because it has claimed life of an innocent child and we would not wish anyone to take such options in times of stress," Mr Chebene said.

Police said family sources disclosed that Obbo had been endlessly vowing to end his life in the event that he wasn’t re-united with the wife.

Mr Chebene advised the public to embrace counselling from whenever they encounter situations that subject them to stress.

Elsewhere, Police in Tororo is hunting for a proprietor of a private health clinic after his employees under his supervision administered a wrong drug to a two-year old boy, later resulting into death.

District Police Commander Ali Lubega Musoga confirmed that the suspect who is still on the run operates a private clinic under the name- Musoga health clinic in Nambogo trading centre, Iyolwa Sub County, Tororo district where the family of Michael Okongo took their son Bernard Okello after he’d developed health complications.

The victim, authorities say died instantly, an indication that the administered drug could have had a hand in the fatal ending.

Mr Lubega said ‘‘whereas the owner of the clinic is on the run, Police managed to arrest one of the employees identified as Moses Ijaa who together with the prime suspect are facing charges of rush and negligence.’’

He disclosed that samples of the deceased have been taken to the central laboratory for post-mortem test to guide in the investigations.

