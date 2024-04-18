Man dressed in gomesi lynched for suspected theft

A man disguised in a gomesi, a traditional woman's dress, was lynched by a mob in Butongole Village, Bugweri District, on Wednesday night.

The unidentified suspect met his death at around 9pm when locals saw him moving around the village dressed as a woman, complete with a veil, and became suspicious.

The Namalemba LC3 chairperson, Mr Pius Kagiko Waikonkome, said upon realising that residents had unearthed his unusual dress pattern and suspicious habit, the suspect jumped behind an Iganga-bound truck, whose driver had no idea he had clung onto.

According to Mr Waikonkome, boda boda riders pursued the truck and asked the driver to stop as the suspect attempted to jump off and flee before he was apprehended.

During the chase, the suspect allegedly stabbed one of the riders with a knife before being overpowered and killed by the mob.

Upon checking the suspect, he was reportedly found to be dressed in tight-fitting stretch trousers typically worn by women or girls - and in possession of a Bible with contacts of a pastor.

Mr Waikonkome attributed the attack to a recent rise in thefts, particularly of livestock and birds.

Police confirmed the incident and are investigating.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandaula, condemned the mob attack and urged residents to involve the authorities in such situations.