Man found hanging dead after village court convicted him of goat theft

A 24-year-old man convicted by a village court of stealing a goat from his neighbor in Loro Sub County, Oyam District has been found hanging dead.



Aaron Opio, a resident of Omolo ‘A’ Village in Opelere Parish, is said to have stolen the goat on Tuesday before slaughtering it.



He was summoned before the village court where he reportedly pleaded guilty and accepted to pay Shs250,000 as compensation to the owner.



After failing to raise the money, he was locked in a house at the home of Omolo trading centre chairman.



Mr Tonny Bayuda, a resident, said Opio escaped at night and hanged himself using the rope that had been used to restrain him.



Mr Nickson Okwir, the LCI chairman of Omolo ‘A’ Village, said some farmers stumbled on Opio’s body dangling on a tree on their way to their gardens on Wednesday.



“He was a lazy person. He preferred drinking alcohol at the trading centre to working,” he said.



Detectives from Adakoberiot police post reportedly visited the scene and recorded statements from people on ground before handing over the body to the relatives for burial.

