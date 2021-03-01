Man kills wife for taking family planning pills without his consent- police

BY IVAN TOLIT

Police in Amuru District in northern Uganda have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife after she reportedly took family planning pills without his consent.

Robinson Ojok is said to have beaten and injured his wife, Beatrice Amito, on Saturday evening after returning home from a nearby town centre to the news that she had taken family planning pills to control birth.

The mother of seven died on the way to Lacor Health III in Pabbo Town Council where she was being taken for medication, according to the Local Council One Chairperson for Olinga Village, Mr Charles Openy.

“Upon her death the locals immediately arrested Ojok and handed him over to Police at Pabbo Police Station as investigations into the matter continue,’’ Mr Openy said.

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema said investigations are underway.

In a related development, police on Monday police arrested Bosco Anywar, the local council one chairperson of Larego village, Ajan Sub County in Pader District for allegedly hacking his wife to death and injuring his son.

The deceased Lilly Atto, 30, was hit on the head before she died instantly, while her son, 15, is admitted to Jafo Health Centre in Atanga where he is receiving medication.

Pader District police Commander Tai Ramathan said Anywar was in their custody as investigations continue.