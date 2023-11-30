Man loses genitals in fight over woman

A 25-year-old man in from Amuria District is admitted at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after his manhood was chopped off in a brawl over a woman.

Martin Onyait was allegedly assaulted Tuesday evening by Paul Onyala in a fight for Angela Apila.

Julius Otim, a local leader for Ogongora Village in Soroti’s Ogongora Sub County said “the victim was found lying naked and unconscious in a pool of blood before he was taken to hospital.”

By press time, the victim was being attended by at least seven doctors dressing his severe wounds, including on his face and neck.

Otim told Monitor that he rushed to the scene after he received a phone call from the Onyait’s father Yuventino Opio who reported the matter to his office.

“He sustained a bad injury on his manhood and was bleeding badly, Even the scrotum was oozing blood,” he said.

Opio noted that: “It was only my son that we found critically injured but his attackers were not there and neither did we find the woman he is accused of having an intimate relationship with.”

Mother of Onyait’s two children Mary Abuko told this publication that she had never heard or suspected her husband to be involved in infidelity.

“My husband stayed home for the whole day and moved out when he received his father’s phone call,” she observed.

Further, she accused the suspect of fleeing with her husband’s clothes and money worth Shs500,000.

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital Director Dr Ben Watmon said that he would only comment on the matter after he has been “served with a detailed report pertaining the health condition of the victim.”