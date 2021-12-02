Man lynched for killing his wife

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a 57-year-old man reportedly killed his 35-year-old wife before he was also lynched.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Bugarama Village, Nyakagyeme Sub County in Rukungiri District.

The Police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, identified the deceased couple as David Turyahikayo and Stidia Turyatunga.

“The two were married but later developed disagreements and the man shifted to Kyegegwa District with another woman about six years ago. Last month he reappeared in Rukungiri and started hatching plans of selling the entire family land,” Mr Maate said.

“The husband received money from a neighbour only identified as Allan and a land sale agreement was made but the wife refused to sign it and went to her garden. This prompted the buyer to reverse his decision, something that angered the husband, who then followed her and hacked her to death with a machete,” Mr Maate added.

Turyahikayo’s act reportedly angered residents who also lynched him.

“The local residents became annoyed and looked for the killer husband and lynched him before locking his body in the isolated home which the deceased wife vacated before renting another one in the next trading center. The police have visited the two scenes of crime and the double case was recorded at Rukungiri Police Station as CRB: 1595/2021,” Mr Maate said.

According to the Nyakagyeme Sub County LC3 chairperson, Mr Godson Mubangizi, the couple is survived by four children.



