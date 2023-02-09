Man petitions AG on Central Bank governor

A man has petitioned the office of the Attorney General (AG) demanding that he performs his constitutional duty and remind President Museveni to appoint a substantive governor of Bank of Uganda (BoU), an office that has remained vacant for more than a year now.

The former office bearer, Prof Emmanuel Mutebile Tumusiime, 72, succumbed to diabetes on January 23 last year in Nairobi, Kenya.

Since then, President Museveni has never replaced Mutebile.

Dr Michael Atingi-Ego, then deputy, is now the acting governor.

In his January 31 petition, Mr Yunus Ntale, a veteran journalist, through his lawyers of Nalukoola Advocates & Solicitors, says he is concerned about the absence of a substantive governor of the Central Bank.

He also says he is concerned about the retirement of three members of the board of directors of BoU; Mr James Kahoza, Dr William Kalema and Ms Judy Obitre Gama, whose term in office he claims lapsed in November last year and haven’t also been replaced.

“Our client’s concern is that there is no substantive governor of the Central Bank at the same time, majority of the positions on the board are vacant,” Mr Ntale states in his petition.

“We have instructions to demand as we hereby do that, you remind the President of the republic of Uganda to appoint a substantive governor of Bank of Uganda, three new members of the board of directors of Bank of Uganda to occupy the vacant positions within 21 days,” the petitioner says.

The petitioner has threatened that should the office of the Attorney General fail to heed to his demands, 21 days after receipt of his petition, he will seek court redress.

Article 161(2) of the Constitution states that the authority of the Bank of Uganda shall vest in a board which shall consist of a governor, a deputy governor and not more than five other members.

The governor, the deputy governor and all other members of the board shall be appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament, who shall hold office for a term of five years but shall be eligible for reappointment.

Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General, on Tuesday said he had not received the petition but promised to deal with it accordingly once it is availed.





