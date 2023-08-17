Man sodomized during MK movement fete in Soroti

Police are investigating an incident where a person with special needs was allegedly sodomised by a 20-year-old man only identified as Opolot in Soroti City.

Authorities say the incident occurred at around midnight on August 16, 2023 at Soroti City sports ground during a fete organized by the MK Movement.

East Kyoga police spokesperson SP Ageca Oscar Gregg said: “Preliminary findings indicate that on Wednesday at around 00:30am, the suspect was found having canal knowledge of a 49-year-old male adult with physical infirmities.”

Ageca added that the two were promptly arrested and taken to Soroti Central Police Station where a case of an unnatural offence was opened.

"The police have recorded a statement from the accused person and talked to the victim who has been examined by medical doctors," Ageca said in a statement released on August 16.

Police also condemned same-sex relations, citing the country’s new anti-gay law in which offenders may face maximum sentences.

“Sex between members of the same sex is an offense against the laws of Uganda to wit the Anti Homosexuality Act. Acts against public decency such as sex in public places, and nakedness carried out personally or in concert with others carry a penal sanction,” Ageca warned.