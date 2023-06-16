Man wanted for hacking wife, daughter to death

Police in Isingiro District are hunting for a man who is suspected to have hacked his wife and their daughter to death.

Yowasi Ndyanabo, 35, a resident of Bugongi cell in Nyakitunda sub-county allegedly hacked his wife, Marion Kyokusiima, and their two-year-old daughter to death on Tuesday night.

ASP Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Police Region spokesperson, said the suspect after committing the offence contacted his relatives to inform them of his actions.

Upon receiving the distressing news, the relatives promptly alerted the police, initiating a search for both the bodies and the suspect.

“Cause of the act was due to a misunderstanding between the couple that had previously resulted in the deceased leaving her marital home. She was, however, convinced by the suspect to return home on a fateful day,” ASP Kasasira said.

According to the neighbour who preferred anonymity, Ndyanabo who works as a Boda Boda rider in Nyakitunda township, has been accusing his wife of infidelity.

On Wednesday, police conducted a search for the bodies and they were discovered in a banana plantation near Nyakitunda Secondary School.