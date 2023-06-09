Man who illegally spent one year in jail petitions Museveni

Mr Sadam Sekajja who was allegedly illegally arrested on orders of former police director welfare, AIGP Andrew Sorowen and jailed for one year, has petitioned President Museveni, seeking his direct intervention.

Mr Sekajja, a resident of Seguku Katale in Wakiso District, in an April 24 letter to the President, says he wants to get justice, which he claims was frustrated by Mr Sorowen.

In the letter received by the President’s office on May 11, Mr Sekajja summarised his grievances, which include; unlawful arrest and detention, frustration of judicial powers and unlawful possession of firearms of his tormentor Abul Katete by AIGP Sorowen.

Mr Faruku Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, told this publication that he had not seen this letter.

“He (Sekajja) should follow up with the office of the Principal Presidential Secretary in the Office of the President. Naturally when such letters come, they are forwarded for action by this office,” Mr Kirunda said.

Mr Sekajja was on February 18, 2018, arrested and detained till February 25, 2019, when he was released after his case was dismissed.

He had, in company of a police officer, D/CPL Godfrey Tumusiime attached to Bukasa Kirinya Police Post, arrested one Katete who was accused of defrauding his family of Shs116 million in 2016. Katete’s arrest followed a warrant of arrest, which Mr Sekajja secured from the Commercial Court in 2017.

Andrew Sorowen

“As we were heading to court, Katete contacted AIGP Sorowen who ordered the arresting officer to instead of going to court, drive to Kireka Police Station. It’s from here when the AIGP ordered for the release of Katete and instead ordered for my arrest,” he said.

“When I was released in 2019, I started my journey of seeking justice. I wrote letters to different authorities, including Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Tumusiime Katsigazi, former Security Minister Gen Elly Tumwine (deceased), and the current Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Kahinda Otafire, who all took actions briefly, before leaving me helpless,” he added.

This publication has seen different letters from some officials, all directing the concerned authorities to investigate Mr Sekajja’s matter.

His story was also highlighted on the Monitor’s sister platform, NTV Uganda, through its “Panaroma” news segment on Sunday, September 11, 2022, which prompted authorities to summon him and record his statement but have since failed to avail justice to him.

Mr Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, did not pick our phones for an update on the matter. However, both Maj Gen Katsigazi and Gen Otafire told NTV last year that they were aware of the case.

“I held a meeting with both Sekajja and Sorowen in presence of other officers but Sorowen denied directing his arrest at any point although he accepted being Katete’s friend,” Maj Katsigazi said.