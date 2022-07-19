Man who stabbed wife dead at Kapchorwa CPS was UPDF deserter- police

A 47-year-old man July 18 stunned residents when he stabbed his wife to death at Kapchorwa Central Police Station (CPS).

Alex Somini trailed his 38-year-old wife, Stella Chebet, just a day after he announced her as missing since July 10, 2022.

In an Elgon FM broadcast, Somini appealed to Chebet to “return home where she allegedly left the former with their three children.”

"He paid Shs20, 000 for the announcement but looked troubled,” station manager Rogers Barishaki narrated to this publication.

But on Monday, Somini’s trace for his lover evolved into gruesome scenes at around 4pm along Kapchorwa-Suam Road.

“After the wife saw her husband at Bukwo boda-boda stage, just meters from Kapchorwa CPS, Chebet probably sensed danger and attempted to run only to be stabbed dead at the to the police station gate,” eyewitness Geofrey Chemisto, a boda-boda rider at Bukwo boda-boda stage told Monitor.

After publicly murdering his wife in cold blood, Somini immediately handed himself to police.

“The man is believed to be a UPDF deserter. He has been detained at Kapchorwa CPS,” Sipi Region police spokesperson Mr Fredmark Chesang said on July 19.

On Tuesday, preliminary police investigations linked the deadly incident to domestic violence.

"The man claims he stabbed her wife after suspecting her of having an affair outside marriage. Somini said it is what prompted his reaction. However, we are still investigating,” Mr Chesang revealed.

Nearly 1,000 cases of domestic violence are registered by police annually in Uganda’s Sipi Sub-region alone.