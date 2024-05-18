Martrys day: 85-year-old among 115 Rukungiri pilgrims walking to Namugongo

Mr Twinomujuni Mugisha, 85, a resident of Rukundo cell in Western Division, Rukungiri Municipality is among the 115 foot pilgrims from North Kigezi Diocese in Rukungiri District who set off for Namugongo on May 18 ahead of this year’s Martyrs’ Day celebrations.

Mr Mugisha who is trekking for the 5th time says he gains a lot from the annual walk of faith that climaxes with a mass gathering and prayers on June 3.

"It’s true am old but I have to participate in this walk of faith thanking my lord who created me and blessed with good children that are apparently looking after me. Am strong enough and I know I will be in Kampala come 3 June,’’ Mr Mugisha said.

Mr Mugisha added; ‘’I am trekking for my good health. A month back, the doctors discovered a strong disease in my life and it took me some time without doing anything so as I was home , church leaders visited and we prayed together. The next morning I was the first to open the door to my house. I decided to walk and thank my good lord who healed me after visiting hospitals without getting any help.‘’

Ms Eves Kamusiime, 67, another foot pilgrim, wants God to cure her sickness.

“I have spent a lot of money in hospitals fighting for my life but nothing has changed so I have now decided to walk, and I am hopeful that through this walk and prayers, I shall be healed,” she said.

Mr Tusahaba Drick, 16, said he is trekking to Namugongo thanking his Lord who helped him to get out of prison where he had spent a year without any hope of being released.

"About a year ago, I was arrested for stealing our neighbor's coffee. I was taken to court and the judges sentenced me for 2 years in jail. Every night, I could cry out to my lord and I was released before completing my 2 year sentence and am now free. So I decided to walk to thank my good lord,’’ Tusahaba said.

While blessing the foot pilgrims, the North Kigezi diocesan missions’ coordinator Rev Edison Ampiire asked the Christians to use this year’s celebration to talk to God and renew their relationship with Him.

Rev Ampiire added that the foot pilgrims are from 13 archdeacons and 80 parishes of North Kigezi Diocese.

"Walking to Namugongo should not leave you the same. Talk to you God and let Him enter your life and in doing repent all your sins and come back when you are a changed person that will give a good example to others who never participated in this walk of life’’. Rev Ampiire said while blessing the foot pilgrims.

Rev Ampiire also called for co-operation among the pilgrims.

"Cooperation, team work and good discipline will make you succeed in this year’s walk of faith. I must tell you that this activity is not easy but in God’s name you will win. Walk while singing, praying. I am sure He will bless and guide you up to Namugongo in Kampala," he said.

Rev Ampiire said it will take the pilgrims 14 days to reach Kampala. They are expected to reach Namugongo by June 1.