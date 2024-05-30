Martyrs Day: Christians pay homage to St. Mulumba's birth place

Thousands of Christians from different parts of Uganda on May 30 paid homage to St. Matia Mulumba Catholic Parish, one of Uganda Martyrs executed 139 years ago at his birthplace in Butega Village in Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese.

Among the pilgrims were children, youth and the elderly.

St. Matia Mulumba is among the four out of 24 Catholic Martyrs with ancestry in Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese .

Other three Uganda Martyrs hailing from Mityana include; Noa Mawagali , Luka Baana Bakintu and Ambrozio Kibuuka . Every year, the diocese gets hundreds of local and international pilgrims.

In this homage, Dr Anthony Zziwa, the chairperson of the Uganda Episcopal Conference and Kiyinda /Mityana Diocesan bishop urged Christians to reflect on St. Matia Mulumba’s lifestyle and his high sense of faith which he exhibited when he accepted to be killed on the orders of Ssekabaka Mwanga.

He said many Christians today move to different shrines for pilgrimage but very few of them move in the footsteps of the martyrs.

“Let’s follow the footsteps of Matia Mulumba. He was a committed person and loved God with all his heart,” the prelate said.

He urged authors to write more about Uganda Martyrs so that the young generation can read about them and understand the sacrifices they made for the religion to spread further.

Bishop Zziwa further asked politicians and security personnel at all levels to shun corruption, saying St. Matia Mulumba was not corrupt even though he was both a leader and soldier .

“Matia Mulumba was both a leader and soldier and he played both roles diligently. Let us draw lessons from this great man,” he said.

He advised parents to start giving their children names of Uganda Martyrs to enhance their spiritual wellness .