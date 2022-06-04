Martyrs Day: Museveni cautions on violence

President Museveni has cautioned Ugandans against resorting to violence to solve misunderstandings.

The President’s message was delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the Anglican Shrine, and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the Catholic Shrine during celebrations to mark Martyrs’ Day yesterday at Namugongo in Wakiso District.

Mr Museveni said using violence does not provide solutions, but instead exacerbates problems.

“Mwanga’s violence did not stop Christianity from taking off. He shouldn’t have used violence to oppose new ideas for the betterment of society,” the President said in reference to Kabaka (king) Mwanga of Buganda, who ordered the execution of 45 Christians.

The martyrs, 23 from the Anglican Church and 22 from the Catholic Church, were killed after they refused to renonce their Christian faith.

President Museveni also stressed the need for the faithful to follow God’s commandments.

“Love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul and mind and with all your strength. Love your neighbour as you love yourself,” he said in reference to the scriptures.

Mr Museveni also cautioned Ugandans against sectarianism and urged them to take advantage of government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) to alleviate poverty.

Bishop Samson Mwaluda from Kenya, the main preacher at the Anglican Shrine, called for tolerance, saying leaders should uphold justice when dealing with people who have divergent views.

Bishop Mwaluda urged Christians to emulate former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Janaan Luwum and the martyrs.

“Archbishop Luwum was killed because he criticised the leader [then president Idi Amin] for the unfair treatment of the people. He was shot in the mouth and several times through the chest. This was injustice and there have been injustices witnessed in our society, which is against God’s commandments,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Thomas Tayebwa, pledged to contribute Shs50m towards the construction of the pulpit at the Anglican Shrine.

“I know there is an ongoing task of construction, so my wife and I pledge to contribute and I ask all the other people to take part,” Mr Tayebwa said.

At the Catholic Shrine, the Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, Robert Muhiirwa, called upon Christians to have faith in God and endure the current economic crisis, saying God will deliver them from hardship.

Citing the burden of the sky rocketing commodity prices and unemployment levels, among other challenges affecting the populace, Bishop Muhiirwa said Christians should stick to God, who he said has not abandoned them.

“Have hope and trust in God. You are not alone, the Lord is with us, the way he was with the martyrs. Love Jesus even during times of persecution. Turn away from witchcraft and entrust your life with God your creator. It is a pity that some Christians today still go to witch doctors,” he said.

“They were boys and men of faith. They had special wisdom, courage, and love for Jesus and they were not threatened by the sword of fire. With love and hope, they looked to the life after death and resurrection without fear,” he said in reference to the martyrs.

Bishop Muhiirwe also urged Christians to emulate the Uganda Martyrs, who chose to abandon evil deeds such as witchcraft, alcohol and drug abuse, polygamous relationships and chose to serve God.

“We have heard about teachers who make sexual advances at students for marks, the HIV/Aids prevalence is still high at 6.5 percent, some people are unfaithful to their partners. They have ‘side dishes’ (mistresses). We are not doing well to follow the commandments,” he said.

What Opposition says

The Presidents’ message drew criticism from members of the Opposition, who said he does not practice what he preaches.

Mr Waiswa Mufumbiro, the National Unity Platform (NUP) party deputy spokesperson, told Saturday Monitor: “If there is anyone to call to order in terms of violence is Gen Museveni. You can see all the violence our supporters have received from his government. Have we forgotten all the people who died in November 2020? Many of our leaders are still incarcerated in prisons across the country.”