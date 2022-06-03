Police round up over 30 suspects during Martyr’s Day fete

Police have arrested 34 people for allegedly engaging in criminal activities at the Namugongo shrines during the Martyrs Day fete.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, says they have registered cases of phone theft, breaking into a motor vehicle and a case of indecent assault at the Anglican Shrine.

“At the Catholic shrine, we have registered 36 cases (35 thefts and one of issuing counterfeit currency. We have arrested 34 suspects and they are detained at Kira Division Police Station as investigations continue,” he said.

Tons of people convene at the Anglican and Catholic shrines in Namugongo every June 3 to commemorate the killing of 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic martyrs by Buganda King Mwanga, between 1885 and 1887.

Criminals often mingle with the pilgrims targeting their valuables.

Today’s commemoration is the first huge gathering at Namugongo since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted social life in 2020.

The Martyrs’ Day celebrations were reopened to pilgrims this year after the Covid-19 cases declined in Uganda and other parts of the world.