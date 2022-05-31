Martyrs Day: Police issue guidelines to travellers

The traffic police have issued guidelines for travellers as pilgrims mark Uganda Martyrs Day on Friday.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Area traffic commander, Mr Rogers Kauma Nsereko, the guidelines entailed in the traffic management plan, spell out the traffic routes for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to ensure normal traffic flow.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru yesterday, Mr Nsereko said Jinja-Kampala highway would maintain normal traffic flow, while the Kireka-Kyaliwajjala road will be one way for motorists heading to the venue. The Kyaliwajjala-Naalya interchange will be one way towards Naalya interchange.

“The busy Kyaliwajjala trading centre leading to the Basilica, also known as the Catholic Martyrs Shrine, will be strictly for pedestrians, Very Important Persons (VIPs) and emergency vehicles,” Mr Nsereko said.

According to the designed plan, pedestrians will keep right while walking to the martyrs shrine, and the left route will be reserved for VIPs and emergency vehicles.

Mr Nsereko warned that only VIP vehicles bearing appropriate stickers will be allowed to access their designated parking space at the Basilica and at the Protestant’s church.

Also, only VIPs heading to the Catholic Martyrs Shrine with vehicles bearing red stickers will access Namugongo through Kyaliwajjala via Ssemambo road and will park at Namugongo Boarding Primary School, where they will be guided by traffic police.

“Unless expressly specified by the organisers, the VVIPS with vehicles to the protestant church will access the venue through Bweyogerere, Buto, Kyobbe road and park at the Protestant’s church farmland,” Mr Nsereko said.

Foreign pilgrims to the Basilica with vehicles bearing blue stickers will be dropped off at Kyaliwajjala trading centre and their vehicles will park at Vienna College. “Medical service vehicles bearing the green sticker will access through St Kizito Lwanga Road, there is a gate there at the police station. Display the stickers on the wind screens for easy identification to avoid unnecessary delays,” Mr Nsereko said.

“Service providers for the Basilica church bearing purple stickers will access the venue through St Kizito Lwanga Road at Namugongo Police Station, you are advised to be at the venue in good time,” he added.

Pilgrims from Kagadi District are checked before entering the Namugongo Catholic Martyrs Shrine yesterday ahead of the Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3. PHOTO/ISAAC KASAMANI

Accordingly, pilgrims to Mamre International prayer centre will access the venue through Bweyogerere, Butto, Kyobbe road then through Janda road and park as directed by traffic police.

“The Muslim community to Namugongo Mosque will access the venue through Bweyogerere, Butto, Kyobbe road and park adjacent to the mosque as will be directed by traffic police, because we have Muslims who are expecting their pilgrims and will celebrate on the 1st June, 2022, that is why their programme is alas catered for. Pilgrims from Northern Bypass will park at Hillside Nursery and Primary school,” Mr Nsereko said.

Pilgrims from Ntinda, Kiwatule, Najjera, and Kasangati will park at Kira town council playground and Kira Municipal Council Mayor’s gardens.

Pilgrims from the eastern route, Protestant church and Basilica/Catholic Church, will access the venue through Seeta, Sonde, Bweyogerere, Buto, Kyobbe road, and park at the church firm.

Mr Nsereko said there will be regulated access in the areas of Naalya Round About, Kireka trading centre,

Kira Town Council Round About Bweyogerere trading centre, Seeta Trading Centre, Agenda 2000, Namugongo-Butto-Kyobe road, Namugongo-Ssemambo road and Kyaliwajjala trading centre.

“Vehicles and motorcycles without appropriate stickers will not be allowed beyond the cut off points. There will be no parking for the general public both at the Basilica/Catholic church and Protestant/Anglican Church,” he said.

Taxis prohibited

The Kampala Metropolitan Area traffic commander, Mr Rogers Kauma Nsereko, warned that taxi stages at Kyaliwajjala trading centre, Sonde Road, Namugongo Road, Naalya, will be prohibited immediately the traffic management plan takes effect.