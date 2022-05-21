Masaka businessman found dead in his hotel room

The proprietor of one of Masaka City’s top hotels has died, a family member confirmed to this publication.

Mzee Tanansi Bazeketta, the owner of Maria Flo Hotel was found dead in his bed at the hotel on May 21.

“He [Bazeketta] usually wakes up early but today when it came to 7am and he was still inside his room, we got suspicious. I was forced to go and check on him- only to find him lying dead in his bed,” Mr Ivan Nakibinge, a family member and manager of the hotel said.

According to close relatives and friends, the businessman had long-been suffering from heart related complications.

On Saturday, Mr Nakibinge said family members would soon convene to prepare for the burial arrangements of the deceased.

At the time of Mzee Bazeketta’s death, Maria Flo Hotel was visibly one of the fastest growing such facilities in the city and a frequent venue for major events including musical concerts and conferences.

“He was a friendly and down to earth entrepreneur. On many occasions he could move with the hotel catering service providers to the venues were they were hired to offer services,” a local resident who preferred anonymity said.