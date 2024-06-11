Masaka diocese unveils spiritual, religious tourism site

Masaka Diocese has unveiled its first ever spiritual and religious tourism site.

Located at Kiteredde in Kyotera District, the site is in commemoration of Uganda Martyrs with St. Charles Karooli Lwanga being the lead martyr.

While commissioning the site on Monday, Masaka Diocesan Bishop Rt. Rev Severus Jjumba hailed the Brothers of St. Charles Lwanga commonly known as Bannakarooli Brothers for coming up with such a great idea.

He said the site will also serve as a prayer place where Christians can converge and seek for divine intervention while in difficult times.

Masaka Bishop Serverus Jjumba commissioning the new Kiteredde Uganda Martyrs Shrine on June 10, 2024. PHOTO/AMBROSE MUSASIZI



“It is going to be regularly used as a place for spiritual renewal and a centre of religious tourism,” he said.

In this homage, Bishop Jjumba, said the unveiled site has truly befitted the 60 years since the martyrs were canonized by the then Pope Paul II on October 18, 1964.

“This will truly be a memorable place because we are unveiling it 60 years after our holy martyrs were recognized by the Church. We have shown the World that we truly treasure them in our beliefs,” the prelate explained

Brother Charles Dominic Kagoye, the spokesperson of the Bannakarooli Brothers told this publication that the tourism site will attract local pilgrims and other pilgrims from from countries like Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi who may fail to make it to Namugongo Martyrs Shine on June 3 every year.

“We are located a few kilometres away from the Uganda – Tanzania border (Mutukula) and many pilgrims are every year seen passing along this route looking a bit tired. They have been coming to our residence even before and we expect more to come with such magnificent site in place,” he said.

He further added: “We will be holding prayers and pilgrims will be free to make special prayer requests to their martyrs since we have put different shrines symbolizing all the 24 Catholic Martyrs from the different regions of the country.”

A monument of St. Charles Lwanga at the Martyrs' shrine at Kiteredde, Banakarooli headquarters in Kyotera District on June 10, 2024. PHOTO/ AMBROSE MUSAASIZI

Brother Hillary Kazora, the leader of Bannakarooli Brothers congregation (Superior General) ,said more monuments are yet to be erected at the site so that Christians really feel the presence of their Uganda Martyrs.

“St. Charles Lwanga is the patron of our congregation and his monument has already been put in place. With time, others will also be erected so that the site becomes a full-fledged memorial spiritual and religious tourism site,” he explained.