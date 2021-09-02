Masaka murders: One killed, another survives with severe injuries

By Ambrose Musasizi More by this Author

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

One person was killed and another hacked in two separate incidents in Masaka sub region Wednesday night, despite the heightened deployment of security.

The victims are Joan Nalubega, 38, a resident of Kimanya B, Kimaanya- Kabonera constituency in Masaka City and Maria Nakyanzi, 61, a resident of Kyango-Kazo cell in Kasaali Town Council, Kyotera District.

However, according to Police investigations, Nalubega is suspected to have met her death after her husband hit her with a bottle on the head in a domestic brawl at one of the bars.

Mr Mohammed Nsubuga, the Southern Regional Spokesperson confirmed the incident and told Daily Monitor that the deceased developed misunderstandings with her husband as they took booze in one of the bars before she was hit with a bottle on the head.

“When these people realised that the lady had died, she was brought and dumped a few meters away from the bar, with her baby on the back,” he said.

Eight suspects have so far been arrested in relation to the Masaka incident including the deceased’s husband, Mr Patrice Sserugo.

Mr Jamiru Walugembe the area LCI chairperson of the area said the deceased for a while had misunderstandings with her husband before she met her death, as they reported the cases to his office almost on a daily basis.

In the nearby Kyotera District, Ms Nakyanzi was hacked by an unknown assailant at around 7:00pm as she was sweeping in her compound.

Her right arm was nearly ripped off, however, the left thumb was cut off. Doctors at Kyotera Medical Hospital where she was rushed, tried their best to fix them before referring her to Kalisizo Hospital for further medical management.

Ms Nakyanzi’s attack comes after threatening leaflets were thrown in different parts of Kyotera and Rakai districts, some thing that was not taken very seriously by the residents.

Police in Greater Masaka have so far confirmed 28 deaths in the last month though two of the killings are attached to domestic violence and robbery.

Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the Kyotera District Chairperson urged residents to be more vigilant and get ready to attack the assailants before more people are hacked.

“We made the necessary sensitization through the local government structures of the Local Councils, we now urge all people to put in practice what we told them and form groups in a way of self defense”, he said.

He further urged people not to take things for granted and always call Police whenever they suspect an unusual situation because there will be patrols in every part of the district.