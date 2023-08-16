Masaka–Mutukula road project awaits cabinet approval-Gen Katumba

Residents may soon find relief after works and transport minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala revealed that a contractor has already been identified with commencement of works on the potholed Masaka-Kyotera Mutukula Road pending State approval.

“We are going to rehabilitate the road very soon because we are only waiting for Parliament and Cabinet to give us a go ahead,” the minister said in a telephone interview on August 15.

Currently, motorists take close to two hours to connect to Mutukula border post, a journey that used to take 45 minutes.

The worst part of the road is the section between Kyotera and Mutukula border town.

According to Gen Wamala, face-lifting the road will put it to a high standard.

“We are not going to re-construct the road but instead make thorough rehabilitation and also widen the climbing lanes because there are currently many heavy trucks coming from the Mutukula border,” he explained.

The minister, who declined to disclose the name of the contractor, also noted that the government plans to work on the road had been delayed by funding gaps.

Kyotera District chairperson Patrick Kintu Kisekuulo said: “Upon renovation, the road is expected to ease trade between Uganda and Tanzania through the Mutukula one stop border point.”

But Kyotera County Member of Parliament (MP) John Paul Mpalanyi urged that this should not be another empty promise.

“Government has previously promised to rehabilitate that road but nothing has happened. Let’s hope for the best this time round,” he said.

About the project

While visiting parts of Kyotera District last year, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja disclosed that government had deferred the rehabilitation of the highway awaiting funding from the African Development Bank(AfDB).

In 2019, Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) unveiled a plan to rehabilitate and expand the Masaka-Kyotera -Mutukula Road.

The project is expected to be funded by the AfDB through the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Programme. The programme is a blueprint of the African Union aimed at accelerating implementation of priority regional economic infrastructure projects.