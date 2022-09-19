Masaka names staff to miss September salary

As the financial stress continues to take its toll on different government ministries and agencies, a section of civil servants in Masaka District have been notified that they will not receive their September salaries.

According to a September 12 internal memo, the assistant chief administrative officer, Ms Betty Tinka, said there are no funds to cater for all staff.

Ms Tinka said the affected staff are in the departments of health, production, works, education (secondary), water, and natural resources.

She said when the government enhanced salaries for scientists and health workers, it did not provide additional funds which affected planning.

“As a result, the available funds for payment of the September salaries are insufficient to cater for the mentioned departments and will not be paid until additional funds [are] sent,” the memo, a copy of which the Daily Monitor has seen, reads in part.

Ms Tinka asked the affected staff to stay calm and use the available resources sparingly.

“The district has, however, written to the Ministry of Public Service and that of Finance Planning and Economic Development requesting for additional funds to cater for this shortfall which we still await,” the letter adds.

This letter has, however, attracted bitter reactions from the staff, who said they were financially constrained.

A science secondary school teacher, one of the affected who claimed anonymity, said he would not teach other people’s children when his are still at home over lack of fees.

“We got excited when our salaries were enhanced, but it’s unfortunate that authorities are now coming up with a communication which is breaking our hearts,” he said.

“We ask the government to fulfil its pledge and do everything possible to release the additional funds so that we can receive our full payments,” he added.

Masaka employs at least 1,015 teachers of which 211 are in secondary schools.

Situation

In July, civil servants received their salaries later than 28th, which is not per the Public Service Standing Orders.

The situation is reportedly worse in other districts due to shortage in funding.

The cash-strapped central government has also encroached on local government revenue, which is affecting the latter’s operations.