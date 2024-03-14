Masaka NRM leader confiscates  party register

Mr Ashiraf Katende, the  NRM  registrar (in yellow T-Shirt) at Gayaza Village, Masaka City   talking to some of the party members  that were at the center for registration on March 14,2024  Photo/Malik Fahad Jjingo

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

  

National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader in Masaka City  has confiscated  the party register, jeopardizing  the ongoing registration of new members.

Ms  Saudah Nalujja, a village chairperson of NRM Gayaza Fuuwe Ward  in Kimaanya –Kabonera Municipality  on March 13 reportedly stormed the venue where the update of the party register was taking place and grabbed the  register from Ms Proscovia Nalubega, a party village registrar and ran away with it.

Ms Nalujja accused the Village registrar,  Ms Nalubega, of being a stranger planted by the Opposition  to sabotage the NRM Party members registration exercise.

This left the party members that had turned up for registration in shock prompting Ms Nalubega to record a case at Kimaanya –Kabonera Police Station under Reference Number 21/13/03/24.

After confiscating the NRM Party village register, Ms  Nalujja went to the nearby Kirimya Police Post with it, reported all her concerns and boarded a commuter taxi to Kaddukagala trading centre  along the Masaka –Kampala highway where she operates a retail shop.

Using different means, the police contacted Ms Nalujja who explained to the detectives details of the whole scenario and promised to go back to police and give her side of the story.

 Mr Twaha Kasirye,  the  Masaka Greater Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident ,saying the matter has been left to NRM leaders in Masaka to resolve .

‘’We got a complaint about the sabotage of the ongoing NRM registration renewal and registration of new members  exercise but party members handled it internally and  the exercise has since resumed,’’ he said.

Ms Nalujja said she suspected Nalubega to be  an Opposition member who wanted to sabotage party exercise.

“I had no ill intentions in taking the register. The person  [Nalubega] posted to our area was not known to us and I mistook her for  being a member of the Opposition. But I sought  clarification from other party leaders in the city and I have since returned the register,” she added.

The national update of the NRM registers (yellow books)  and registration of new members started on March 13 and is expected to end on March 17.

