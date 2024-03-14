Masaka NRM leader confiscates  party register

National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader in Masaka City has confiscated the party register, jeopardizing the ongoing registration of new members.

Ms Saudah Nalujja, a village chairperson of NRM Gayaza Fuuwe Ward in Kimaanya –Kabonera Municipality on March 13 reportedly stormed the venue where the update of the party register was taking place and grabbed the register from Ms Proscovia Nalubega, a party village registrar and ran away with it.

Ms Nalujja accused the Village registrar, Ms Nalubega, of being a stranger planted by the Opposition to sabotage the NRM Party members registration exercise.

This left the party members that had turned up for registration in shock prompting Ms Nalubega to record a case at Kimaanya –Kabonera Police Station under Reference Number 21/13/03/24.

After confiscating the NRM Party village register, Ms Nalujja went to the nearby Kirimya Police Post with it, reported all her concerns and boarded a commuter taxi to Kaddukagala trading centre along the Masaka –Kampala highway where she operates a retail shop.

Using different means, the police contacted Ms Nalujja who explained to the detectives details of the whole scenario and promised to go back to police and give her side of the story.

Mr Twaha Kasirye, the Masaka Greater Police spokesperson, confirmed the incident ,saying the matter has been left to NRM leaders in Masaka to resolve .

‘’We got a complaint about the sabotage of the ongoing NRM registration renewal and registration of new members exercise but party members handled it internally and the exercise has since resumed,’’ he said.

Ms Nalujja said she suspected Nalubega to be an Opposition member who wanted to sabotage party exercise.

“I had no ill intentions in taking the register. The person [Nalubega] posted to our area was not known to us and I mistook her for being a member of the Opposition. But I sought clarification from other party leaders in the city and I have since returned the register,” she added.