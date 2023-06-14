Masaka RCC slams parish chiefs over absenteeism at PDM launch

The Masaka Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Hudu Hussein, on Tuesday slammed parish chiefs for staying away from the launch of the Parish Development Model (PDM).

Hudu made the remarks during the launch of the PDM revolving funds at Masaka Liberation square where Shs802,064,725 was disbursed.

Out of the 25 parishes that received PDM money, only 10 parish chiefs were present at the time and this did not go well with Mr Hudu who said he did not come for a honeymoon but rather to put in place people who sleep on their jobs.

“If we are launching PDM which is being monitored by the parish chiefs and you are not here, are you sober honestly? I will not allow this for the little time I will be in Masaka,” Mr Hudu said.

Hudu said that the government has done its work in eradicating poverty amongst the people but because of the poor monitoring of the projects by the civil servants, people end up blaming their poverty on the government.

According to him, several people have approached him threatening him to go slow on civil servants because he may lose his job as RDC.

“Who told you that I am scared, even if I spend two months here when I have done what brought me here I will be a happy man, I will not be an RDC for life, so please, I am not in that category” Mr Hudu added.

Hudu’s complaint was supported by Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mr Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, who was the chief guest at the PDM launch.

According to Ssempijja, people come looking for jobs with intentions of getting money but not serving the people.

“While looking for jobs, people are very soft and upon receiving the jobs, they sleep on them,” Mr Ssempijja said.

He wondered why the government gave more Shs100,000 to the parish chiefs for accommodation yet they can not avail themselves at functions which are very important to the people they are serving.

Ms Shilla Akello, the PDM focal person in Masaka revealed that 440 people have benefited from 25 parishes in Masaka City.

She, however, asked the beneficiaries to use the money for what they asked it for.