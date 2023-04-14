Maseruka wins Makerere guild race

Mr Robert Maseruka, a third year student of Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Communication has been declared winner of Makerere University guild race after beating eight other contestants.

Mr Maseruka from the college of Humanities and social sciences becomes the institution’s 89th guild president following Friday polls that saw tight security deployment of police and the army.

The college last produced a guild president over five years ago.

Mr Maseruka garnered 2,558 votes in the online voting exercise that ended Friday evening with him being declared winner by Mr Levi Tshilumba, the chairperson of the electoral commission. His closest contender, Mr Hillary Oremo Odwee managed to pocket 2,531 votes.

The other contestants were Sabiiti Akankunda who got 2334, Julius Birigwa with 11 votes, Baraka Nkoyooyo who got 841 votes and Mark Ssebunya who clinched 53 votes.

Others are Evans Murungi who got 189, Emmanuel Wanyama who scored 180 and Andrew Lubinga Ssemakula who got 186.

From the hills of Nakisunga village in Mukono District, Maseruka made his first step at school at Kireka Hill Infant where he completed his primary school level from.

Here, Maseruka served as chapel prefect between 2010 and 2011, and between 2012 and 2013, while in primary six and seven, he served as head prefect before he joined high school at Wellstar Bright SS, Mukono.

During his secondary level, Maseruka served as chapel prefect while in senior three and four (2015-2016) and head prefect in A- level (2017-2018).

A son to Mr Simon Ssetuba and Ms Joseline Nanfuka of Nakisunga, Maseruka joined Makerere University in 2020 and was admitted to the university through private scholarship.

He was the class president between 2020 and 2023, and guild representative councilor of school of Langauges, Literature and Communication in the outgoing 88th guild government.

Maseruka, a former speaker of Nsibirwa hall was endorsed as National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate at last hour following the disqualification of the party candidate Margret Nattabi.