Masindi tightens security over land

Masindi District security officials have directed all farmers coming from outside to lease land for agriculture to start registering immediately with village chairpersons.

According to the leaders, this is being done for security verification and legal clearance before engaging in agricultural activities.

The leaders claimed that a growing number of labourers, including those from other districts, are seeking land without undergoing the necessary security checks through local council registration, raising concerns about the potential security threats posed by unregistered individuals operating on contested land.

Mr Bwoohe Manisur, the chairperson of Kijunjubwa Sub-county, expressed his worry, revealing that 15 families have already occupied 36 acres of disputed land in the area without proper registration.

He emphasised that the lack of registration poses a security threat and contributes to the escalation of conflicts.

He said the sub-county leadership, guided by the district security committee, has set a deadline of February 15 for unknown families in the area to have registered and found land without conflict.

Failure to comply, he added, may lead to further complications in the ongoing land conflict.

Among those affected is Mr Simon Peter Sasu, a resident of Kibuku District, who admitted to hiring conflicted land without undergoing the local council registration process.

Mr Sasu shared that a broker assured him that all formalities were settled upon paying a fee of Shs1.5 million for hiring the land and he was unaware that the land was embroiled in a dispute.

“I thought all was done. I did not know the land was in conflict. I pray they allow me to harvest my maize and then I will leave,” he said.

Mr Ronald Ochand, the officer in-charge of Kijunjubwa Police Post, emphasised the importance of registering casual workers and individuals seeking land for farming to streamline security efforts and verify their legal status.

Mr Emmy Ngabirano, the Masindi Resident District Commissioner, highlighted the potential security threats posed by unregistered individuals seeking casual work and land for farming, urging them to follow proper channels by registering with local councils and ensure a smoother process for labourers and authorities.