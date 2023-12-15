Residents ordered to evacuate Masindi-Kampala Highway road reserve

Security authorities in Masindi District have ordered residents to vacate the road reserve along the Masindi-Kampala Highway by next Tuesday, particularly near River Kafu saying they are at risk of being swept away by floods.

The directive comes after River Kafu burst its banks last month, destroying people’s properties in the villages of Karangwe, Kayera, Miyeba, Karwara, Kibanja, Kabogoba, Kingungulu, Nyakarongo, Kididima- all in Kimengo Sub County.

"Those who are living on road reserves along Masindi-Kampala Road and the river banks of Kafu should vacate immediately. The security committee has already made this decision and we are doing this in line with the implementation of the presidential directive for all people living in wetlands to see that they all vacate the area,” the Masindi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Emmy Ngabirano, said.

He said people who have encroached on wetlands and river banks, have illegally established fish ponds while others have erected structures in road reserves, an act that will not be allowed.

Masindi District Police Commander, Mr Jacob Chepsikor, clarified that the evacuation order aligns with an executive order from President Museveni focused on environmental protection.

"We have informed the people that they are in road reserves and a wetland. They have until Tuesday [next week] to vacate, and we are informing their leaders to highlight the collaborative efforts with relevant authorities," he said.

Ms Catherine Musiita, the Masindi District Physical Planner, emphasized that residents must adhere to the areas designated by the Physical Planning Unit.

"We cannot allow settlements in areas earmarked as road reserves and wetlands. Such activities not only pose environmental risks but also violate established laws," she said.

Mr William Nsimiire, the District Environment Officer for Masindi, echoed the urgency to vacate, describing the area as a fragile ecosystem