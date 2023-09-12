Massage parlour owner further remanded over homosexuality

The Njeru Grade One Magistrate’s Court has further remanded the owner of Cloud-9 Massage and Chill Outs in Bukaya West, Njeru Municipality, Buikwe District, to Bugungu Prions until September 20.

Ms Patricia Nantume, alias Malaika, 26, faces three counts of homosexuality and one count of trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 2(1) (2) of Anti-Homosexuality Act (2023).

While remanding her last Wednesday, Magistrate Egesa Masaaka said the case is only triable by the High Court. The accused was appearing before the same magistrate for the second time in two weeks.

The Anti-Homosexuality Act was signed into law by President Museveni in May and offenders face life imprisonment upon conviction, and 20 years for permitting usage of their premises for homosexual activities.

Prosecution alleges that Ms Nantume and another, still at large, between April and August performed a sexual act with a person of the same sex at the aforementioned premises.

According to documents tendered before court, Ms Nantume allowed her rented house at Cloud -9 Massage and Chill Outs to be used for the purposes of homosexuality.

It is further alleged that Ms Nantume also transported and maintained one of her staff for purposes of sexual exploitation.

Earlier, four people, including Ms Nantume, were arrested following a raid on the massage parlour that was alleged to be offering gay and lesbianism sex services.

However, three suspects were released on grounds that some were victims and were turned into state witnesses.

Their arrest followed a tip-off to the area defence secretary by a worker at the massage parlour, who was concerned by the alleged illegal activities at the facility, Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa regional police spokesperson, said.

“A police raid on the massage parlour uncovered a dildo, two packets of shisha flavour, bottles of oils used for either massage or as a lubricant for anal sex, two video cameras and a tripod (camera stand),” Ms Butoto said.

Meanwhile, the rise in homosexuality, drug abuse and indiscipline among children has been blamed on poor parenting. The observation was made during a three-day conference attended by 250 men at Kiwungu Revival Glory Network Cathedral in Kamuli District that ended last Wednesday.

The conference raised concern about absentee parents and poor image portrayed by couples before their children as driving forces for children growing without guidance, and misuse of social media that exposes them to risky behaviour and moral decadence.

Prof Jonathan Ciobanasiu and Dr David Onofrei from USA urged the men to spend more time with their children to care for and guide them.

“In America, we have a lot of family breakdown, absentee parents, and children left to technology, and lacking guidance, leading to many vices such as homosexuality, drug abuse, violent crimes and rogues. Children need guidance, direction, protection and inspiration,” Prof Ciobanasiu said.

The host, Pastor David Balabyekubo, regretted the many rising cases of marriage break ups, and domestic violence, which he blamed on unfaithfulness, saying family relations set the direction and pace for the children and counts greatly on their upbringing and wellbeing.







