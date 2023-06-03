Matama: Sexually harassed guard finds solace on bike

When Ms Annet Matama was sexually-harassed by her boss over four years ago, she chose to protect herself by adopting a lifestyle that emulated that of a man.

Matama took the first step in this by discharging duties in an employment space that remains a bastion for men—operating a commercial boda boda.

Previously, Matama worked in another male-dominated sphere as a security guard. Riding a commercial boda boda, though, was a different animal altogether. She became the first such rider in Jinja City where gridlocks during peak hours can be quite punishing.

Matama has now gained considerable recognition in Jinja City and Njeru Municipality within Buikwe District. This is also in part due to her tinted hair and denim clothing. They have truly become her trademark. At times, her labours as a boda boda rider have seen her transport clients to as far as Iganga District.

Despite her confidence, Matama admits that the start was not easy. She had to put up with some male colleagues cracking rude jokes. Others went a step further by discouraging customers from taking her service. They insinuated that a woman can make a mess riding a boda boda.

The 35-year-old operates at Nile Avenue behind the small gate of Jinja Regional Referral Hospital. A resident of Mafubira Cell in Jinja North Division, Matama holds a Class B driver permit. She acquired the motorcycle used to ply her trade on loan. This was with support from a friend. Matama has since managed to clear the loan and proudly declares that the machine was her first asset in life.

On average, Matama earns between Shs30,000 to Shs50,000 a day. On some days, she can go home with as much as Shs100,000. Tips also tend to pour in whenever her clients make out her gender.

Matama has established contacts and it is difficult to find her at the stage waiting for random clients.

“I saw women driving big trucks and it inspired me into the boda boda riding business,” Matama told Saturday Monitor, adding, “Many ladies in Jinja have approached me that I should train them and join the business.”

The boda boda business has helped Matama acquire land on the outskirts of Jinja City. She plans to develop rentals and acquire another motorcycle that will be mounted by a fellow lady she is teaching the ropes of riding a commercial boda boda.

Mr Eria Musobya, the chairperson of the boda boda riders in Jinja City, confirmed that Matama is the only female boda boda rider among the nearly 6,000 operators that ply the city’s roads.

“Boda boda riders had refused to give her a stage to operate at but when she approached our office we gave her a stage. She is being admired by many women who want to join her in the business,” Mr Musobya revealed.

Mr Alfred Mukasa, a boda boda operator, described Matama as a “reliable person” who has passion for the work.

“Customers call her directly on her cell phone to pick them up from wherever they are unlike some of us,” he said, adding, “We like her for being friendly and giving some of us work when she is busy somewhere else.”

The boda boda business, however, presents some challenges for Matama. At times, some male customers—especially those from night clubs—take advantage and refuse to pay her. Then there is the clear and present danger of being involved in road crashes. Insecurity at night on some of the roads in the city where there are no security lights—especially on Paxi Road, Nalufenya Road, and also in Njeru areas—also pose risks.

Regardless of these risks, Matama retires to bed at 9pm. She is clearly not planning on quitting her job anytime soon.