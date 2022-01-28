Matembe resigns from CCEDU

Renowned civil rights activist, Ms Miria Matembe, has resigned as chairperson of the Citizen’s Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU).

Ms Matembe, in a two-paged resignation notice dated January 25, 2022, addressed to CCEDU’s secretary to the board, Mr Robert Sempala, cites that her decision to step down is for the benefit of the organisation.

Ms Matembe believes that the indefinite suspension of the coalition by government has a lot to do with her than the compliance queries that were raised by the NGO Bureau.

“In my own understanding, I believe CCEDU’s indefinite suspension was and continues to be as a result of my personal political beliefs. I have been seized with useful information to that effect – that this non conclusive response from both NGO Bureau and the Electoral Commission, our line partner institution is because of my political standing in the midst of the current political environment,” she says.

The former ethics minister says that since her assumption of office as the coalition’s chairperson in August 2019, it had been difficult for the government to collaborate with them, to the extent that CCEDU was denied accreditation to observer the 2021 general election.

“Rather than a whole citizens’ coalition with over 1,000 members and many other organisations being suspended because of my individual political thoughts, and for the good and interest of these Ugandans, it is rather prudent that I step down from the position of chairperson in order to give the organization a second chance to live,” she states.

The NGO Bureau in August last year halted the activities of 54 non-governmental organisations, a major escalation of its efforts to tighten control over civil society.

The bureau said the affected groups had failed to comply with legislation covering their activities, including operating with expired permits, failing to file accounts or failing to register with the authorities.























