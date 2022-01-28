Matembe resigns from CCEDU

Ms Miria Matembe. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Faith Amongin

What you need to know:

  • The former ethics minister says that since her assumption of office as the coalition’s chairperson in August 2019, it had been difficult for the government to collaborate with them, to the extent that CCEDU was denied accreditation to observer the 2021 general election.

Renowned civil rights activist, Ms Miria Matembe, has resigned as chairperson of the Citizen’s Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU).

