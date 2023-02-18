Mbale police bust criminal gangs, arrest 25

Police in Mbale City are holding 25 suspected criminals who have been terrorizing residents and travellers in the area by snatching phones and handbags among other cases.

The Elgon Regional Police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said the suspects were arrested following the intelligence-led operations conducted in several locations.

“The suspects and others still at large have been waylaying travellers, especially women and snatching their phones and bags and sometimes raping them. They also break into people’s shops and houses. We have been receiving several complaints from the community about these groups of youths,” Mr Taitika said.

The most targeted areas by the criminals are; Busamaga forest, Nkokonjeru, Namatala, Kiteso, Mission cell, bus park, Malukhu, Majanga road, Cricket, Soweto, Amba store, Half-London, Nylon, and Namakwekwe among others.

Some of the gangs reportedly trail travellers on motorcycles and hit them with iron bars. A number of suspects, according to police's preliminary investigations, escape to other neighbouring areas after committing crimes.

Key among the criminal gangs include; Team no Sleep, Big food, Team no Stress, The Virgin Breakers, Unstoppable, Virgin Hunters, Protocol the Cross, Street Kids, Gun Talk and Stamina Damage, among others.

The operation which was headed by the officer In-Charge Field Force Unit (FFU) at Mbale City Central Police Station, Mr Samuel Okello was conducted in various areas including; Mbale central market, Busamaga forest, and other neighbouring areas.

Mr Taitika said Police also made a number of exhibits ranging from house-breaking equipment, knives, pangas and other sharp objects from their hideouts.

“These operations are ongoing until the gangs are flashed out of the city,” he pledged.

Criminality in Mbale City

Last month, unknown thugs attacked and killed a private security guard at North Road Cell, in the Northern City Division of Mbale City.

Ivan Wamoto, 25, a private security guard attached to JAG Security group Ltd was caught unaware and hacked several times by machete-wielding assailants at Choice and Choice traders shop along Kumi road. The incident happened at about 8.30pm.