Thugs kill security guard, flee with gun 

Tension was high Monday evening in Mbale City after unknown thugs attacked and killed a private security guard at North Road Cell, in the Northern City Division of Mbale City.

Ivan Wamoto, 25, a private security guard attached to JAG Security group LTD was caught unaware and hacked several times by machete-wielding assailants at Choice and Choice traders along Kumi road that he was guarding. The incident happened at about 8:30pm.

The assailants took off with the deceased’s SAR rifle and left him in a pool of blood, according to police.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, confirmed the incident, saying they have launched a manhunt for the unknown assailants.

“He (security guard) was attacked by three thugs dressed in civilian attire, armed with a panga and cut on the rear head as he was on duty at Choice and Choice traders along Kumi road. They took off with a SAR rifle and left him in a pool of blood,” ASP Taitika said.

ASP Taitika said the victim was rushed to Mbale regional referral hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“So far, no arrest or recovery yet but we are hunting for the assailants. Let's work together with the public to break through,” he said.

Previous incidents

In November last year, two guns and a radio call were stolen from Bungokho Police Station in Mbale District. According to police sources the guns are still missing.